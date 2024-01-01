Liverpool attacker Gakpo: We owe Anfield a win

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is happy hosting Bournemouth today.

Gakpo says it is the ideal scenario to bounce back after last week's home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think it’s good to be back (at Anfield) and this is the time that we can really show what we are made of to our fans,” the forward told Liverpoolfc.com.

“That’s what we are hoping to do and give them a proper game from our side – and a win.

"I think (the Forest defeat) it was not our best game, but we still need to accept that at some point sometimes that happens. We just have to fight for that one goal that will come because we got always some chances. So, we have to fight for that and try to not concede, I think that’s the key thing.

"I think we have so much quality – obviously it happened that we didn’t score but hopefully it will not happen that much this season, that we don’t score a goal."