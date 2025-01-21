Iraola brushes off talk of Bournemouth in Europe next season

Iraola brushes off talks of Bournemouth in Europe next season: We haven’t set goals

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has shrugged off suggestions that his side may qualify for Europe next season.

Bournemouth moved to within a point of the top four after picking apart Newcastle United at the weekend in a stunning 4-1 victory. When asked if they are targeting European football, Iraola remained humble and stated that they are taking this season game by game.

"We haven’t set goals. We are playing game by game.

“Right now, even though we are in a very good run of results, like you know, we are in an injury crisis.

“So we need to recover players because it's going to be difficult with only 11, 12 players to keep these levels of performance. And I hope we can recover players and we can keep the performance level.

“And let's see, not now, but at the end of, I don't know, March where we are and if we have a chance to achieve something.”