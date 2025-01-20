Cook on Bournemouth's win over Newcastle: Massively proud of the lads, we dug in deep

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook praised his teammates for their performance against Newcastle United this weekend which saw them win 4-1.

The Englishman spoke to the Daily Echo after the game and revealed how proud he was as they pushed up to seventh place in the Premier League.

“For me, I’m just proud of the team and the club,” Cook said.

“We’re in a sticky situation with injuries at the moment but I don’t see one of them players in there making excuses before, during or after the game.

“Massively proud of the lads, we dug in deep. A lot of lads have played a lot of minutes recently and what an achievement to come and beat a team that were on such a good run.

“I think with the team that they've got. It’s a really good team. Strength and depth. Physical, strong players with technical ability as well. So I think it's definitely up there.”

The Cherries had ten first-team players unavailable for the trip.

“Look, the first eleven there is a really good team. We’ve got some really good young players on the bench that have got on the pitch as well," Cook continued.

“They are working really hard, obviously it’s new surroundings for them, and it’s about making sure they are ready, prepared, understand everything and concentrating.

“Overall, I think we’ve got a great group of people first and foremost and some great players as well.

“I think that was the first game from the second set of top-flight games. We have to try and build on that and keep, keep improving.”