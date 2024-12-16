Iraola: Bournemouth's exciting partnership with Kyoto Sanga will connect us to more talent

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has praised the club's new partnership with Japanese side Kyoto Sanga, which he says will expand their scouting network.

Speaking in his recent press conference ahead of Monday night’s clash with West Ham United, the Spanish head coach was questioned on the partnership that had been announced between the two clubs back in October.

The four players that have travelled to Bournemouth are Yuto Anzai and Rikuto Iida, who will train with the U21s at the Cherries academy, while Sungjun Yoon and Ko Sakai will be with the U18s in an exciting set of player exchanges to help both teams.

Asked on the benefits of the deal, Iraola stated that the partnership will bring about new opportunities to scout new talent and find players many rival Premier League sides may not have access to.

“It's something that the club normally does.

“There are a lot of players coming here like trialists, they come for a period, for some friendlies, and I think it's something that is good for the club.

“I think it's good to have also the more connections you have; is the more access you can get to good players.

“And I don't know these players obviously, but I hope if they are not these ones, we can give chances also for players that we think they can help us in the future.”