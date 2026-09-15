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Liverpool offered defensive boost for January

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola may opt against signing a new defender in the January transfer window.

The Spanish coach opted against bringing in extra defensive cover despite injury concerns in his backline.

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Ronald Araujo was secured on a season-long loan from Barcelona with Jeremey Jacquet arriving as part of a pre-agreed deal from Rennes.

However, with Jacquet only just back from injury, and Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni still out, Iraola's move was viewed as a risk.

That could now change at the start of 2027 with the chance to recall Ifeanyi Ndukwe from his loan at LaLiga side Levante.

The 18-year-old centre-back made his Levante debut in the 4-2 home defeat against champions Barcelona on Sunday and that has now elevated him to the threshold required to secure a UK work permit. 

The option is now in place to bring him back to Anfield, if Iraola deems it the correct call for the highly-rated teenager.

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LaLigaAndoni IraolaLiverpoolBarcelonaLevantePremier LeagueFootball transfers

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