Ipswich Town boost survival battle with Bournemouth win

Ipswich Town kept alive their slim hopes of Premier League survival following a 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, marking the Tractor Boys’ first win of 2025.

After suffering FA Cup quarter-final heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday, Bournemouth had little time to regather themselves for the final nine games of a potentially history-making season.

Some Cherries fans might have feared a sluggish start with the short turnaround, and this was exactly how the first half panned out in a disappointing display.

That said, the home side did have the first few opportunities with Antoine Semenyo’s effort from range gathered by Alex Palmer before Alex Scott saw his goalbound effort blocked just yards from the line by Dara O’Shea, with a subsequent near-post effort saved by Palmer.

Having battled to stay in the contest, the Tractor Boys dealt the hosts a blow 10 minutes before the break with their first shot on target of the contest.

After Julio Enciso’s precise through ball played Nathan Broadhead in, the Welshman skipped past the challenge of Dean Huijsen before slotting the ball between the legs of Kepa Arrizabalaga to give the visitors an unlikely half-time lead.

The visiting fans were already delighted to see their team ahead, however, they were in dreamland on the hour mark when a long ball upfield found Liam Delap, who combined with Conor Townsend before receiving a pass across the area and blasting the ball into the net to double the away side’s advantage.

The Cherries thought they would have an instant opportunity to halve the deficit when they were awarded a penalty, however, the VAR adjudged that Axel Tuanzebe’s foul on Semenyo had taken place just outside the area.

Five minutes later though, Bournemouth were back in the contest when Evanilson found himself in the right place to profit on the rebound after Palmer saved from Lewis Cook’s effort, which landed at his feet to give the Brazilian the simple task of prodding home from close range.

The Tractor Boys were put under severe pressure in the closing stages, but they stuck to their task impressively and hung on to claim what could prove to be a crucial three points in their fight for survival.

Kieran McKenna’s side remain in the final relegation place and nine points adrift of safety, but now with renewed hope.

This shock setback could prove terminal for Bournemouth, who remain 10th and in danger of falling away from the European-chasing pack.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Palmer (Ipswich Town)

