Iraola reveals Kluivert is a major doubt ahead of Bournemouth's clash with Ipswich

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken in his recent press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash with Ipswich Town.

The Cherries will be hoping to end their current four-match winless run in the league has left them in mid-table against relegation candidates Ipswich who are desperate for a win to boost them up the table. Iraola first gave some team news in what has been a tiring week for his squad.

"We are still not sure . We still have to train this afternoon. It's still less than 48 hours since the FA Cup game against Manchester City.

"Some players finished with some issues - normal issues. I expect them to be ready.

"Probably, Justin (Kluivert) is the one we are more in doubt of, because he finished with some issues against City and we have to check today if he is ready to go or if at least he can help us with some minutes against Ipswich.

"I hope everyone else could be ready again for tomorrow."

Defenders Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen will return from suspension for this week’s clash and Iraola expressed how much they bring to his side.

"It's good to have them available again. They have given us high levels and they are in a good moment of form. We are probably now weaker in the offensive side. But it's difficult to have the perfect starting 11 and we have to adapt game by game."

Both players have been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent months but Iraola refused to comment on the situation.

"I don't comment. For me, I don't have to give other clubs any comments."