Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences

Ipswich interested in towering Sheffield United defender this summer

Ipswich interested in towering Sheffield United defender this summer
Ipswich interested in Sheffield United defender this summer
Ipswich interested in Sheffield United defender this summerAction Plus
Ipswich Town are showing interest in Sheffield United central defender Anel Ahmedhodžić who could help strengthen Town's defence ahead of what will be a tough Premier league season.

The 25-year-old moved on to Sheffield United in the summer of 2022 after impressive loan spells with Hobro IK and Bordeaux

Advertisement
Advertisement

Standing at 6ft 5in, the Bosnia & Herzegovina international has now won 24 caps, scoring one international goal as well as 7 goals and 2 assists in 73 appearances for United. 

The defender was not included in the squad that faced Wrexham last night as United won 4-3. Manager Chris Wilder could be looking to move him on this summer as he lets other players earn their chance. 

He would be a welcome addition to a Ipswich defence in need of reinforcements and his height as well as strength could serve well in the Premier League. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAhmedhodzic AnelSheffield UtdIpswichSiriusBordeauxWrexhamFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
Sheffield Utd closing deal for Chelsea defender
Palace starlet set to go on loan to Championship side this week
DONE DEAL: Sheffield Utd sign Leicester defender Souttar