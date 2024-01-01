Ipswich interested in towering Sheffield United defender this summer

Ipswich Town are showing interest in Sheffield United central defender Anel Ahmedhodžić who could help strengthen Town's defence ahead of what will be a tough Premier league season.
The 25-year-old moved on to Sheffield United in the summer of 2022 after impressive loan spells with Hobro IK and Bordeaux.
Standing at 6ft 5in, the Bosnia & Herzegovina international has now won 24 caps, scoring one international goal as well as 7 goals and 2 assists in 73 appearances for United.
The defender was not included in the squad that faced Wrexham last night as United won 4-3. Manager Chris Wilder could be looking to move him on this summer as he lets other players earn their chance.
He would be a welcome addition to a Ipswich defence in need of reinforcements and his height as well as strength could serve well in the Premier League.