Ipswich striker Hirst details feelings towards Leicester

Ipswich Town striker George Hirst insists there's no extra motivation facing former club Leicester City this weekend.

Hirst made only a handful appearances for the Foxes before leaving for Ipswich permanently last year.

"I feel things like that are more for the fans,” he said. “Yes, there probably will be a little bit more – I’ll know a few of the lads who are there and they know me and the fans.

“I’m going to go and play as well as I can, no matter who we play against. If they want to make it a little bit more for that reason then I’ll let them carry on with that.”

Asked about his time at the KPS, Hirst said: “Not so much frustrated. I think there were a lot of lessons learned for myself.

“I could sit here and say yes, I was frustrated I didn’t play more. But then did I deserve to play more? Maybe not.

“I went out on loan, some loans worked and some loans didn’t. Then I came on loan here and it just felt like from the second I came in the door, it was where I wanted to be. It just felt like home, really.

“Me leaving Leicester was never anything bad towards the club. There was never any bad blood there. It was just a case of I’d finally found somewhere I really enjoyed being, and I just want that to continue.”