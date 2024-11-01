Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd suffer huge injury blow as midfielder set for a month on the sidelines
Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer is set for around a month on the sidelines.

Collyer has suffered a knock while playing for the Under-21s to keep up his match fitness.

The youngster has been used on and off in the first team this season under previous coach Erik ten Hag.

He is likely to miss all of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim period, but may be close to fitness by the time Ruben Amorim begins his reign with a match against Ipswich Town on November 24th.

The Manchester Evening News states that Collyer is still not recovered from a knock.

Previous boss Ten Hag had spoken about Collyer being injured before a win over Brentford earlier this month.

