Buonanotte explains why he chose Leicester this summer

Leicester City summer signing Facundo Buonanotte has revealed why he joined the club.

The 19-year-old was not happy at being a bit part player at Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Now he is a starter and believes that he has the room to develop his game in the Premier League.

He told The Telegraph: “I spoke in detail with Steve and he played a big part in my decision to come here,” he said. “Playing as a No 10 regularly in the Premier League was something I really wanted and he has shown a lot of confidence in me.

“Even before I’d spoken with Leicester, I knew they were a massive club with a great history. I think the team has been developing really well. All the players and coaching staff have seen positive signs, so the result against Forest was a big disappointment.

“You can always have a bad day in football and unfortunately that’s what happened against Forest for quite a few of us. I definitely didn’t play well but it’s all about looking forward now.”

