Ipswich striker Hirst considers committing to Scotland

Ipswich Town forward George Hirst is said to be ready to switch international allegiance.

While he has been eligible to play for England up to this point, he has not been selected by the Three Lions.Per TWTD, the 25-year-old also qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather.

Now it is said by The Scottish Sun that Hirst is ready to make the switch for next season and beyond.

Speaking about youth international experience with England previously, Hirst said: “When I was playing for the England youth team I was playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

“I was at Sheffield Wednesday at the time and I was meeting up with lads who were at Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and other top Premier League sides.

“Although it was a bit different for me, it was still a great experience to see different countries, different stadiums and different styles of football. It keeps you switched on and it was better than just having a rest from your club time.”