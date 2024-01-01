Ipswich eyeing free agent Mounie

Tribal Football
Ipswich Town are said to be considering an offer to free agent Benin international striker Steve Mounié.

The experienced forward has scored 33 goals in 135 games for his old club Stade Brestois.

Per AfricaFoot, the   striker is ready to move back to England this summer.

He does have previous experience in the country, having played for Huddersfield Town for three seasons.

At 6ft 3in tall, Mounie is one who may be able to excel in the Premier League in the right circumstances.

