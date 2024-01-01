Ben Johnson will bring immense experience to Ipswich Town

Ben Johnson is exactly what the Blues need ahead the new season

Ipswich Town’s new signing Ben Johnson will bring the experience needed to a side that will need it in its first Premier League campaign in over 20 years.

The former West Ham man has made over 100 appearances for the Hammers after coming through their academy as well as earning 10 appearances for the England U21side.

He spoke to the club website about how much can bring to the Blues:

“Hopefully I’ll bring a lot of experience,” he expressed “I’ve played in big games, I’ve played at times regularly in the Premier League. There have been times when I’ve had to be on the sidelines and still be a good teammate, so I’ve got a nice blend of it all really, of Premier League experience.

“I think it’s going to be helpful for me to learn from the boys and for them to learn from me, the intensity and what it takes to play in the Premier League and I’m sure this squad and these players will all be capable of doing that.”

“I think the adrenaline coming from the Championship to the Premier League always in the first season is going to help, the fans are going to add that extra bit that we’ll need and I’m sure with more Premier League experience, Ipswich will have a good season.”

Johnson has seen major success at West Ham and Ipswich fans will be hoping he can bring some of that success as well as experience to help the side stay up next season.