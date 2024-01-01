Ipswich seeking to buy Chelsea winger Hutchinson

Ipswich Town are speaking with Chelsea regarding a permanent deal for Omari Hutchinson.

The winger spent last season on loan at the Tractor Boys, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League.

Per Fabrizio Romano, there is now a suggestion that Hutchinson may be ready to move to Ipswich permanently.

Chelsea are happy to sell him, as they want to add money to their transfer kitty.

Manager Kieran McKenna at Ipswich has been key in these discussions, according to the source.

He wants Hutchinson back and the player is now ready to commit to Ipswich.