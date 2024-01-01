Ipswich ask Chelsea to name price for Hutchinson

Ipswich Town are seeking to know Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson asking price this summer.

The 20-year-old was outstanding for Kieran McKenna’s team on loan last season.

Ipswich, who had been promoted from League One the previous season, came second in the Championship to earn Premier League promotion.

Per The Athletic, the Tractor Boys want to keep Hutchinson permanently with the funds they have raised from that jump in divisions.

However, Chelsea are not willing to let him go for a modest fee, as they have their own transfer plans.

They are expecting several clubs to show an interest in Hutchinson if he is on the market.