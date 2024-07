Stuttgart battle Ipswich for Chelsea winger Hutchinson

VfB Stuttgart are in talks with Chelsea for Omari Hutchinson.

The winger is a loan target for the Bundesliga club.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Athletic says Ipswich Town are also keen to re-sign Hutchinson.

After last season's successful loan, Ipswich have asked Chelsea to name their price for a permanent transfer.

Hutchinson helped Ipswich win promotion to the Premier League last season. He has a deal with Chelsea to 2025.