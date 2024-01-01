Ipswich push for return of Chelsea winger Hutchinson

Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson is likely to make a move to Ipswich Town this summer.

The 20-year-old was on loan at the Tractor Boys in the Championship last term.

After helping them gain Premier League promotion, Hutchinson may well sign permanently.

Per football.london, Chelsea are ready to cash in on his services to raise funds.

The Jamaica international is biding his time, as he knows the importance of this decision.

A former Arsenal star, Hutchinson left the Emirates Stadium to move to the Blues.

The Gunners do have a sell-on clause in the deal, which is why Chelsea are asking for around £30 million.