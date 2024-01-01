Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Ipswich push for return of Chelsea winger Hutchinson

Ipswich push for return of Chelsea winger Hutchinson
Ipswich push for return of Chelsea winger Hutchinson
Ipswich push for return of Chelsea winger HutchinsonAction Plus
Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson is likely to make a move to Ipswich Town this summer.

The 20-year-old was on loan at the Tractor Boys in the Championship last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After helping them gain Premier League promotion, Hutchinson may well sign permanently.

Per football.london, Chelsea are ready to cash in on his services to raise funds.

The Jamaica international is biding his time, as he knows the importance of this decision.

A former Arsenal star, Hutchinson left the Emirates Stadium to move to the Blues.

The Gunners do have a sell-on clause in the deal, which is why Chelsea are asking for around £30 million.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHutchinson OmariChelseaIpswichArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Stuttgart battle Ipswich for Chelsea winger Hutchinson
Ipswich ask Chelsea to name price for Hutchinson
Chelsea demand big money for Hutchinson sale