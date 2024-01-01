Ipswich secure keeper Gray to new deal

Ipswich Town have managed to tie down a young goalkeeper for the long term.

The Premier League club have announced that Henry Gray has signed a new contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 19-year-old, a New Zealand Under-20 star, is staying with the Blues for the moment.

The Mönchengladbach-born keeper has been training with the first team and playing for the B side.

“Henry’s having a good season out on loan, he trains with us a lot anyway,” manager Kieran McKenna said about him last season.

“And he’s a goalkeeper that we like and he’s back and been involved with us a little bit more this week, and he’ll be with us on Saturday.”