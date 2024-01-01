Tribal Football
Ipswich agree goalkeeper data partnership which helped recruit Muric

Ipswich Town have signed a multi-year agreement with Goalkeeper.com, the goalkeeping data intelligence specialists who help clubs find the best value keepers from around the world.

Aro Muric arrived at the club from Burnley during the summer which was down to Goalkeeper.com who identified the Kosovan international as a top talent who was undervalued at the time. 

The club released a press release which explained the partnership and how it can help provide the right statistics and analysis in years to come. 

“Goalkeeper.com intelligence services elite-level football clubs and organisations, using a forensic approach to support goalkeeper recruitment, performance, and development.  

“Led by Dr John Harrison PhD, Goalkeeper.com’s data team worked with head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin and the recruitment team to identify a goalkeeper best suited to Ipswich’s style of play and the situations they most frequently face.” 

Now the two parties have agreed a longer-term arrangement with Town having access to the Goalkeeper.com performance suite for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons, as well as continued ongoing support.  

“Goalkeeper.com data is going to help us make more educated and informed decisions, especially at elite professional level,” Gilmartin said. 

“There’s going to be money involved at this level. There's going to be investment involved. You want to have as much of the information and knowledge to hand to make big decisions. That’s what Goalkeeper.com gave us.” 

 

