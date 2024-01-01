DONE DEAL: Ipswich keeper Williamson joins Chelmsford

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Woody Williamson has joined Chelmsford City.

Williamson joins the National League South club on-loan for the season,.

“It was always our intention to sign another goalkeeper and with the signing of Woody we really feel that we now have two outstanding young goalkeepers (Williamson and Ted Collins) with bags of potential,” Clarets manager Robbie Simpson told the 16th-placed Essex club’s website.

“Woody has actually been signed for a few weeks now, having agreed the deal within Ipswich’s window but he unfortunately suffered an injury in the week he signed, however is back in full training now.

“It will be great competition between them both and they’ll push each other on and make each other better! I’m really excited to see both of them in action, battling it out.

“One thing we have always had is healthy competition for starting places and we had never quite had that in the goalkeeping department but we do now.

“It will not only benefit us but also both of our bright young keepers. A huge welcome to Woody!”