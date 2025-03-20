Ipswich's Delap blown away by England captain Kane ahead of Albania clash

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap has admitted he was blown away by England captain Harry Kane as he admired him in training.

Delap may have not been selected for the main England squad by manager Thomas Tuchel but he was one of three U21s players called up to train with the senior squad, along with Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Advertisement Advertisement

He spoke about the experience and how impressed he was with Kane, the striker many believe Delap will replace in the near future.

“That was the first time I’ve trained with him. He is someone I’ve looked up to for ages.

“He’s got everything and has had the most amazing career. He’s still flying. For someone like me to look up to him and then watch him live is an incredible experience.

“I had a little chat with him, he’s a really nice guy. I watched him enough in the shooting drill to take so much from him. He’s just incredible. Everything goes in.

“His all-round game is incredible and he’s played at the top level for so long now but as a striker it’s something I really enjoy doing, to watch the best practice and it's the best I've seen.”

Tuchel will know how important it is for young talent to train with more experienced players in the Three Lions camp and Delap expressed that when asked how he felt about the experience.

“It was an incredible experience,” he said. “They’re all players I look up to, admire and carve my game upon.

“They appreciate that everyone is here for a reason. There is so much expression of freedom, they let you be you, obviously in a structured way, but they let you be yourself.

“I’ve been here through the age groups, so it’s always nice to come here and play with people you have played with through the years.

“Some of my close friends are here, so it is always nice to come and play with them. James McAtee (also with the U21s) is my really close friend from (Manchester) City growing up.”