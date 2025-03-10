Henderson reveals Tuchel's texts to Palace stars ahead of England squad announcement

England manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing to announce his first squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and has already reached out to Crystal Palace star Dean Henderson.

Ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, Henderson revealed that he and three of his Crystal Palace teammates received messages from England boss who has some tough decisions to make as he slowly puts together a Three Lions squad who would be capable of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel has reportedly been compiling a 55-man long-list of players he is keeping tabs on as he travels to games up and down the country ahead of his squad announcement on Friday. The goalkeeping position is an interesting area of the team with Henderson revealing that he and Everton keeper Jordan Pickford are “neck and neck” in an interview with Standard Sport last month.

The 27-year-old opened up about his England chances and revealed that teammates Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton have all been in contact with the German head coach.

“I have spoken to (Tuchel). He texted me before the game. Obviously, that's nice to know that he is watching. All I can control is what I can control, and that's my job for the team, the way the manager (Oliver Glasner) wants me to play, and showing up in big moments, which I have been doing.

“I'm really enjoying it, and it is the best football I've played the last couple years, because I’ve played a lot. I'm delighted. I'm on autopilot now, so I've just got to keep on.”

“He said he'd be at the game and in the stands watching, and just wished me all the best,” said Henderson.

“I think he did alongside Marc, Adam and Ebs as well, so it's nice to know he's watching.”

Henderson recently spoke on Wharton who returned from injury and has been an impressive impact on Glasner’s side.

“He's got so much ability, he takes it all in his stride. He's been great — he's a top player and there's no ceiling for him.”