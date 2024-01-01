Ipswich pushing to sign Chelsea striker wanted by top European clubs

Ipswich Town are pushing ahead with their efforts to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea.

The Premier League club, who were newly promoted, want to strengthen their squad.

Per The Express, Stuttgart, Everton and AC Milan are among the teams interested as well.

However, Ipswich are said to have the strongest interest and are ready to put in a bid.

The issue in the deal, and with talks involving other interested clubs, is the Londoners' £30 million valuation.

Many clubs see that as wholly unrealistic for a player who has not enjoyed a good season for a few years.