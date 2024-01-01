Ipswich midfielder Taylor proud making Republic of Ireland debut

Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Taylor is delighted to have made his Republic of Ireland debut.

Taylor was a second-half substitute in the Nations League defeat to Greece.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for me and my family to finally get it ticked off,” he said.

“I thought I did really well when I came on and I’m just delighted that I’ve finally put on the jersey and made my debut.

“It’s nice to represent that side of the family and I hope I get many more appearances.

“He brought me on behind the striker just to bring a bit of energy and running into the game. I’ve played that position many times before so it wasn’t alien to me, I really enjoyed it and I’m going to take that with me.

“If the boss (Kieran McKenna) puts me there then I’ll happily do everything I can. A part of my game is arriving into my box and trying to get on the end of things and it’s easier to do from that sort of position. I’m happy to play wherever the boss puts me.”