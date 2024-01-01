Ipswich boss McKenna: Everton offer win chance - but no pressure here

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna insists there's no panic over their failure to win so far this season.

The chance, however, could come at Portman Road on Saturday against Everton.

McKenna said: “I think it would be a boost in terms of the three points, but I don't think it's a monkey on the back at the training ground, to be honest.

“Look, we've got four points out of the fixtures that we had and we've got results in four of the games.

“If we had won one of the games, drew one of the games and got battered in the other five, we'd still have four points.

“If we had won two of the games and got battered in the other five, we'd have a couple more points, which, of course, we'd rather have the points, but would it really signify the development of the team, the journey that we're on, how we're going to finish the season? I'm not sure it would.

“So yes, getting the first win, of course, will be a boost, especially for the supporters when the club’s been out of the Premier League for so long, and we know it's going to be brilliant when we do win our first game.

“But I think the seven games, the challenges that we've had with the step up and all the different things around building, a new squad, for me we've performed well in most of the games.

“There are things we can improve on, but we've got results in four of the games, which is a positive.

“On another day, we could have turned one or two of those into a win, but I don't think it would massively change our perspective of where we're at or the mood around the training ground.

“At the moment, everyone's really positive and everyone's looking forward to the games ahead.”