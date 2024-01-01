West Ham defender Kilman: Right time to face Tottenham

West Ham United defender Max Kilman says the the whole side is encouraged after their victory against Ipswich Town last week as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Kilman has proven to be a vital player this season, playing 90 minutes of every single Premier League and Carabao Cup match under manager Julen Lopetegui.

He spoke to whufc.com on how the Hammers squad are up for a fight this weekend as they try and continue their winning momentum.

“We can’t wait for it," said Kilman. "I’ve heard from the players what it means to the Club and the fans. But that is something to enjoy. These are the type of games you want to be involved in. As a player, I love the challenge of these sorts of games, so it is a game that we all have to be excited for.

“There’s a lot of pressure in the games, especially with it being a derby, but this is why we play football, and I feel I thrive under the pressure of performing.”

Lopetegui’s side sit 12th in the league after a mixed start, but Kilman says the win against Ipswich is proof of the squad's quality.

“It was a dominant win (against Ipswich Town), a really good performance, and it was good to get our first home win of the season. It’s given us a lot of confidence as a team, as players, and to the supporters too.

“A win like that can really help us build momentum. The Premier League is the toughest league in the world, and every team is very competitive whether it’s home or away, so it’s important to try and win as many games as possible and be as consistent as we can.

“There’s been ups and downs throughout the early season, but we’ve got a new manager, a new squad, and it’s going to take time, but we’re in a good position now and are getting stronger each week. We’re in a good position now and have been working really hard, and the understanding (of how the manager wants them to play) is getting there, so it’s a great time to go and play this weekend against Tottenham.”