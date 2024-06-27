Tribal Football
Ipswich medical slated for Sunderland winger Clarke

Newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich have snagged a deal to sign forward Jack Clarke from Sunderland.

The 23-year-old highly rated attacker is set to show if he can shine in the Premier League.

Clarke, who has scored 27 goals in 94 appearances, is putting pen to paper on a long term deal.

He will have a medical on Friday, per the BBC, and then agree on personal terms.

When the deal goes through, he will become Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna's 10th signing of the summer.

