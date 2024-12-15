Ipswich matchwinner Taylor: Best moment of career

Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor says proving the matchwinner at Wolves on Saturday was the best moment of his career.

Taylor came off the bench to head home in injury-time for the 2-1 victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I can’t really remember it to be honest,” Taylor said afterwards. “I wasn’t picked up and the referee did say he was going to blow (for full-time) regardless of what happens, so I thought I’m going to try and get my head on it and thankfully I was unmarked.

“I’ve just watched it back for the first time and it’s quite a good leap to be fair, thankfully it went in.

“It’s probably the best picture you could paint, scoring a last-minute winner like that. I’m just so delighted and I can’t wait to call my family when I get on the bus.

“Great celebrations and all the lads deserve it, no matter if it was me or one of the other lads scoring. I’m buzzing it was me and hopefully I’ll score many more.

“There were a lot of momentum swings in the game especially when they got their equaliser, people in the stadium probably thought they were going to get a winner.

“We’ve got to be composed and stick to our style of play, we get a lot of groans sometimes when we give the ball away but playing out from the back we knew they had gaps because they brought all the attackers on and then we exploited it for the corner.

“We’re more focused on what we’re doing, I think we’re causing a lot of teams problems building out from the back in this league.”