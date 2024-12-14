Wolves midfielder Doyle on Ipswich defeat: We must be honest with eachother

Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle says there can be no excuses after their home defeat to Ipswich.

Wolves were beaten 2-1 at Molineux on Saturday to heap further pressure on manager Gary O'Neil.

Afterwards, Doyle said: "I can stand here and say we deserved more but we have some issues we have got to sort out. It has to be improved and we will give 110 per cent but it has to be better than that.

"The be all and end all is that we are not winning football matches. It is difficult for me to stand here and put a finger on it. Hopefully tonight the fans will see the effort was there. It has to be better and we understand that. But yeah, it is another defeat which is not good enough and we apologise to the fans for that.

"The dressing room is a difficult place to be at this moment in time. We have to be honest with each other and figure out ourselves why we aren't getting three points. Honest conversations need to happen. Our mood is reflected by if we win or not and when we aren't doing that it is difficult. We have got to be a lot better. A lot better.

"I want the fans to know that we will give 100 per cent every single day to try and put this right for them."