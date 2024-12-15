McKenna admits Ipswich players happy for Taylor after Wolves winner

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was happy for matchwinner Jack Taylor after victory at Wolves.

Taylor struck in injury-time for the 2-1 triumph at Molineux.

McKenna said, “The dressing room’s delighted for him, I have to say. It’s another fantastic story in the group.

“I spoke about him last week, but when you lose these things get lost. But in reality last week, stepping in for his first start in the Premier League having come from Barnet in the National League, the journey he’s been on.

“It was his first competitive start for maybe six or seven months, so to perform as he did last week was incredible, it was a testament to him and the group and how they work every day, and to the staff how they work every day.

“To then not start today, of course, he was disappointed, Jens (Cajuste) is in fantastic form as well and I thought played really well, so it’s great position for the squad that we’ve got two players both doing really well in that role at the moment.

“But as the top person, top professional that he is, to accept and understand that and be ready today and come on and make the impact was brilliant for him and brilliant from him.

“It’s our fifth player now who has scored in every division in English football (top four) or think there’s 10 or 11 in history and we’ve got four of them, so that’s a testament and a statement to the group.

“It’s obvious to anyone who wants to look, six of our starting team today were with us in League One 18 months ago. Jack Taylor, who comes on and scores the winner, was in League One 18 months ago, Ali Al-Hamadi, who comes on a sets up the winner, was in League Two 10 months ago.

“The group’s been on an incredible journey, every single individual in there has got their story and Jack has a lovely moment in his story today.”

Taylor also scored the winner in the 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Wolves in September and McKenna said: "It was a tough decision today because he did really well against Wolves last year.

"It was a different game and we weren’t going to read much into it but he had played really well in that game.

“He’s a goalscoring midfielder. I can’t say he doesn’t score enough with his head as we don’t put him in the box that often, but he can head the ball and he said to me on the pitch, ‘I need to be in the box more for set plays’ and he’s probably right.”