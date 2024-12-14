Ipswich boss McKenna: Brilliant way to win a game

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was left delighted with their stunning win at Wolves on Saturday.

Jack Taylor struck a winner in injury-time for the 2-1 triumph at Molineux.

“I think we faced some difficult momentum after the equaliser,” McKenna said. “I thought up until that point we were the better team, I thought we’d handled the game really, really well, even in the second half, to be honest. I thought we had the game under really good control.

“We spoke in the week about how we try and manage 1-0 leads and we felt like we needed to be more proactive with the ball and do everything we can to try and get the second goal and, to be honest, I thought in the second half we’d done that, we just didn’t execute well in the big moments that we had to go and get the second goal.

“The goal comes against the run of play and then it’s football away from home. Everything flips, they have the momentum, they’re bringing on really good substitutes and we had to hang for 10 minutes, 15 minutes, make some big saves, some big blocks.

“What I will say is that I think in the six or seven minutes before the goal I think we went again. The subs came on and gave us good impetus, Jack Clarke had a couple of good runs, Ali (Al-Hamadi) had a couple of good runs and the players at that point weren’t settling for the point.

“Once we got through that really tough spell, we were pushing for the winning goal and a brilliant way to get it.”