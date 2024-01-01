Ipswich linked with Burnley defender O'Shea

Tribal Football
Burnley central defender Dara O’Shea is being linked with a move away from the club.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international was previously said to have turned down Ipswich Town.

However, now The Sun claim that he is set to make the move for around £10 million.That claim is being denied by TWTD, which is said to have sources close to Ipswich.

The outlet states that O’Shea is very much content to remain with the Clarets for this season.

Burnley were rejected to the Championship from the Premier League, while Ipswich went the opposite way.

