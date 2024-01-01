DONE DEAL: Ipswich land Hull defender Greaves

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves has signed for Ipswich Town.

Greaves moves to the Premier League new-boys on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

"As soon as I heard about the interest, I was keen to get the move over the line. Now that it's done I am really happy," he said.

“I've spoken to (Ipswich manager) Kieran (McKenna) several times and those conversations have made me very excited for the future here. We spoke about tactics, playing style and life off the pitch and every time we've spoken it's been spot on."

McKenna also remarked: "He is a very talented, technical and athletic left-sided defender who has performed very well in the Championship and is ready to make the step up to the Premier League at this point in his career."