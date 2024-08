Ipswich haggling with Blackburn over Szmodics price

Ipswich Town are closing on a deal for Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics.

Rovers are willing to sell Szmodics for £9m this month.

The Sun says Ipswich have offered £8.5m and now the two clubs are haggling over the difference.

For their part, Rovers will not budge from their original valuation.

Talks are continuing today for the striker, who struck 31 goals last season.