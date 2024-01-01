Ipswich interested in signing Szmodics as Blackburn set price at £20M

Ipswich Town in talks to sign the Championship's top scorer Sammie Szmodics as Blackburn Rovers name price for their star player.

Reports about Ipswich’s interest in Szmodics have been circling for weeks and now Blackburn have named their price for what is their star man who could leave a huge gaping hole in the squad.

Initially a proposed fee of £6 million was under discussion however Rovers claimed to want £20 million which is over 3 times the initial fee and Ipswich are said to still be interested.

Last season, the forward was the top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, six more than runner up Adam Armstrong which shows what an incredible season he had.

This led to his first international call-ups with him now having won four full caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Ipswich have already brought in some huge named including Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric and Ben Johnson which shows their ambition ahead of the new season as the side enter the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.

If the side did sign Szmodics they would have a real attacking threat who can score from any angle, it could be the signing which keeps the club from falling into relegation and dropping straight back down.