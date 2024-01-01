Blackburn Rovers could lose top scorer to Premier League side

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace admits to seeking a quick resolution to a transfer saga.

The Championship club are concerned about rumors linking Sammie Szmodics with a move away.

The midfielder is a target for Ipswich Town, per TWTD, and other clubs as well.

“It's very important that we get this sorted with Sammie, one way or the other,” Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph about the matter.

“We want him to stay at the football club, he's a terrific player. He's one of the best players in the Championship and if we can keep him, it'll be fantastic.

“It's important that we sort his future out as quickly as we can because it's not fair on the lad and it's not fair on the club.

“I’m surprised that nothing has been done. It is a bit frustrating but we have to get it sorted one way or the other.

“It has been disruptive but it's out of my hands, I can't do much about it. We get on with it, we have a great squad of players that can come in and fill different positions if they're needed. There are no issues.

“Yes (I’d like to draw a line in the sand) but again that's out of my hands. That is up to the club, they're talking and they're in charge of the money side. My job is to coach the team.”