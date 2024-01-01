Ipswich target Smodzics holds Blackburn showdown talks

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Ipswich Town target  Sammie Szmodics is reported to have spoken with Blackburn Rovers about his future.

The 28-year-old is considering leaving the club for the Premier League newcomers.

Szmodics knows that he is at the stage of his career where he needs to make the jump up to the top flight.

Blackburn are said to want a seemingly unrealistic £20 million, per TWTD and other sources.

However, Ipswich are only said to be willing to pay around half that sum, given their limited finances.

It has resulted in Szmodics and his agent having words with Blackburn about their stance.

