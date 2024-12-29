Ipswich defender Woolfenden: We'll go again against Chelsea

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden drew positives from defeat at Arsenal on Friday night.

Woolfenden insists they again proved competitive, despite the loss.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “One that we felt we were in the game for the majority of it. We had a good spell towards the end going for an equaliser.

“Again, we probably just let ourselves down in the moment and need to produce more when we have the ball and have more of an attacking threat.

“We’re always disappointed when we do concede. They’re a top team with top players and we limited them to not many chances.

“We obviously didn’t create much ourselves but we limited them to one or two – the goal being one and Gabriel’s header being the other. We always give ourselves a chance when you defend like that.

“We’ve got 11 players who are working so hard to keep the ball out of our net and keep the ball high up the pitch. It’s difficult to then regain that composure, we done it well with 20 minutes left but it probably took us too long to get to that stage.

“But the last 20 minutes is a positive – we kept the ball well and sustained attacks which is what we were looking to do.”

On facing Chelsea on Monday, Woolfenden added: “We can be proud that we’ve been in every game and proud of the work-rate. It’s just that bit of feeling in the boys that we can push on and produce a bit more, especially in terms of attacking threats and sustaining attacks.

“We’re not a group that lacks belief anyway. We work hard every game and have been in every game this season, apart from the Newcastle one last week which we worked to rectify tonight.

“Performance-wise, it was okay and we’re looking to go again against Chelsea. It’s a step in the right direction, not a massive one but a little step.”