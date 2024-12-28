Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

Arsenal midfielder Rice: This kid is special, very special

Paul Vegas
Arsenal midfielder Rice: This kid is special, very special
Arsenal midfielder Rice: This kid is special, very specialAction Plus
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is full of praise for young teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The youngster was name man-of-the-match in victory over Ipswich on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Rice said afterwards: "He can go to the top.

"This kid is just special, very special. For an 18-year-old to be that good, that comfortable, that strong, it was like he was built in a lab.

"I said that to him the other day. It's just ridiculous how good he is, but he has a long way to go. He's so level-headed, he's got a great family around him.

"We have a really good crop of youngsters coming through and he can be what he wants to be, he just needs to stay focused and always want more and he can do that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRice DeclanLewis-Skelly MylesArsenalIpswich
Related Articles
Arsenal matchwinner Havertz: We all have to step up to cover Saka
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Arsenal boss Arteta happy with win against Ipswich: But we can improve