Arsenal midfielder Rice: This kid is special, very special

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is full of praise for young teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The youngster was name man-of-the-match in victory over Ipswich on Friday.

And Rice said afterwards: "He can go to the top.

"This kid is just special, very special. For an 18-year-old to be that good, that comfortable, that strong, it was like he was built in a lab.

"I said that to him the other day. It's just ridiculous how good he is, but he has a long way to go. He's so level-headed, he's got a great family around him.

"We have a really good crop of youngsters coming through and he can be what he wants to be, he just needs to stay focused and always want more and he can do that."