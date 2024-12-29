Chelsea add Ipswich striker Delap to shopping list

Chelsea are tracking Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The Athletic says Chelsea are seeking a new centre-forward signing for 2025 and Delap features on their shortlist.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca worked with Delap as U21 coach at Manchester City.

Maresca said, "Liam is a fantastic player. Also for his age, we spent one year together. I think in that season, he scored 22 or 24 goals.

“This is a very good striker - as I've said many times, England are quite lucky because they have very good players, very good strikers, and it is working hard off the ball, on the ball he understands the game and he can score goals.

“Because of his age, I think he can be an important player for England."

Delap, 21, has scored six goals in his 16 appearances in the Premier League.