Tribal Football
Most Read
Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave
Man Utd table opening offer for PSG wing-back Mendes
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Arsenal midfielder Rice: This kid is special, very special

Ipswich, West Ham wait to pounce for Galatasaray outcast Ziyech

Paul Vegas
Ipswich, West Ham wait to pounce for Galatasaray outcast Ziyech
Ipswich, West Ham wait to pounce for Galatasaray outcast ZiyechAction Plus
Premier League interest is arriving for Galatasaray attacker Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco international is leaving Gala in January after falling out with coach Okan Buruk and club management.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Ajax midfielder has been linked with a return to the Eredivisie.

However, H24 says Ipswich and West Ham are also watching developments around the ex-Chelsea attacker.

Ziyech said earlier this week: "Galatasaray, it's over for me, I told them I'm leaving in January. They don't ask me anything anymore, I do what I want.

"I've never seen such a bad coach as Okan Buruk. If Galatasaray can win the title? I don't care... Leave me alone, no matter what happens. I already regret coming.

"I was supposed to leave at the beginning of the season, but they didn't want to. I'm leaving in January."

Mentions
Premier LeagueZiyech HakimGalatasarayIpswichWest HamAjaxChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea add Ipswich striker Delap to shopping list
Galatasaray coach Okan: Ziyech will leave
Napoli, Juventus make AC Milan contact for Tomori, but Prem sale favoured