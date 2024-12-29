Ipswich, West Ham wait to pounce for Galatasaray outcast Ziyech

Premier League interest is arriving for Galatasaray attacker Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco international is leaving Gala in January after falling out with coach Okan Buruk and club management.

The former Ajax midfielder has been linked with a return to the Eredivisie.

However, H24 says Ipswich and West Ham are also watching developments around the ex-Chelsea attacker.

Ziyech said earlier this week: "Galatasaray, it's over for me, I told them I'm leaving in January. They don't ask me anything anymore, I do what I want.

"I've never seen such a bad coach as Okan Buruk. If Galatasaray can win the title? I don't care... Leave me alone, no matter what happens. I already regret coming.

"I was supposed to leave at the beginning of the season, but they didn't want to. I'm leaving in January."