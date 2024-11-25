Ipswich defender O'Shea: We should've beaten Man Utd

Ipswich Town defender Dara O’Shea was disappointed at not being able to beat Manchester United on Sunday.

The newly promoted side earned a valuable Premier League draw against the Red Devils.

However, after the 1-1 stalemate, O’Shea admitted that Ipswich may have let a chance slip by.

“I suppose disappointed not to get the win when we kind of felt it was there for us today, but also a good point to build on the win against Spurs. I think overall it was a positive day for us,” O’Shea said.

Reflecting on conceding within two minutes, the Irish international added: “I think was a bit of a shock to ourselves, it was a break in play and we can definitely deal with it better but I think how we reacted after that is really promising and shows what we’re about.

“We didn’t let that dictate the game because it was so early on, which is big for us. I think in the first half, especially early on, we didn’t implement ourselves as much as we could have. We can definitely run a lot more and the second half was a bit of a graft too.”

