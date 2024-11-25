Ipswich boss McKenna: Amorim Man Utd selection surprised me

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was happy with his side’s display on Sunday.

The Premier League new boys were able to hold the mighty Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at home.

The result could have been even better, but McKenna was happy to get a draw in United boss Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge.

He stated post-game: “It was a good, competitive game. It was a challenge for us going into it in terms of preparation, to be fair, and there were certain things you could predict but certainly things you couldn't, especially after an international break, not being sure with injuries.

“That side of it made it a challenge. That was a challenge at the start of the game because you weren’t sure going into the game what the positioning would be. Of course, you get the line-up but you don’t know whether (Amad) Diallo would play wing-back, would (Alejandro) Garnacho play wing-back, it wasn’t easy to be certain.

“There were probably a few times in the first five or 10 minutes where we were not caught out, but it was hard to be certain about the positioning of the opposition and it took us a little while to get on top of that.

“But I thought after probably the first 10 minutes of the first half we did exactly that and we started to get on top of it and the intensity of our pressure and the speed of some of our combination play really took control of the game.

“It was a good challenge in terms of the quality of the opposition players, they made changes in the second half, had good players coming on. They got more control than we would have liked in the second half, but at the same time we showed a good level of maturity and resilience in our defending in that phase and it made it a really well contested game.”

