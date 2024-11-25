Man Utd boss Amorim happy with players' "trying to play my system" in Ipswich draw

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was not too despondent with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

The Portuguese coach’s first game as in charge was not a win, but did represent some progress in his view.

Amorim felt that his players certainly gave a positive account of themselves, despite failing to successfully adapt to his new 3-4-3 formation.

"They tried to do it, that's the main point," he stated post-game. 

"We have a lot to improve, but they tried. This is the first point; the most important point.  

"They were thinking too much during the game, trying to cope with everything we said during training. But it was (just) two trainings. 

"We could win this game, but also (Andre) Onana did great saves. It's always tough to play in this league and we will improve in the future."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedIpswich
