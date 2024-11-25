Ipswich goalscorer Hutchinson: We proved our resilience against Man Utd

Ipswich Town goalscorer Omari Hutchinson could not hide his delight at scoring his first of the season.

The youngster netted an outstanding curling effort in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

While his goal was not enough to get the win, Hutchinson hopes that he can build on this performance.

“If we go a goal behind I think we play even better,” he stated post-game.

“We get an extra boost and I feel like we get extra confidence when we go 1-0 down.

“We just have to keep in it and show resilience as Skip (Morsy) said and hopefully the outcome is positive.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play