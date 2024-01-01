Ipswich create new pathway for young talent to develop and grow

Ipswich Town have announced an addition to their Academy recruitment pathway and development strategy which allows young talent to be spotted and studied much more easilly.

The new programme will provide an opportunity for talented U12-U16 boys who have been identified through scouting to trial and train with Ipswich Town on a weekly basis, free of charge.

This will be based at Barking Football Club in East London as the two clubs establish a relationship that could transform youth development in that area of London.

Ipswich spoke on the new development on their club website.

“Our current pathway includes a Suffolk centre, delivered by our local recruitment team at the Club’s training ground, and an Essex centre based at partners Billericay Town, delivered by our regional recruitment team.

“The opening of a London programme will complement the current centres, providing accessibility to boys across London to train locally, supporting families and reducing potential travel to Suffolk. There will then be an opportunity and pathway for outstanding individuals to earn a trial with the Club’s Academy who fall within the catchment area.”

Alex Kaufman, Town’s Head of Academy Recruitment spoke on how the new scheme could change the future of the club.

“London is a hotbed for football, and by securing Barking Football Club as a partner, we can provide regular accessible opportunities for identified boys to be recognised in their current football journey. “The current Futures Group programmes has not only provided a platform for identified boys to develop, but created further experiences through fixtures and additional events. Over the past two seasons 16 boys have progressed into our Club’s Academy from the two centres, with over 30 boys achieving trials.

“The programme has also been key in continuing the strong relationship between the Club’s Academy and Foundation. The Foundation’s Boys Football Development programme now has a regular fixture schedule throughout the year to ensure boys in the Foundation’s pathway have an opportunity to be observed by Academy staff and a joined up Club approach to develop the next potential Ipswich Town player.

Rob O’Brien, Chairman of Barking Football Club spoke about the relationship between the two clubs.

“It’s great that a club like Barking can attract such a good relationship with a newly promoted Premier League club like Ipswich Town.

“Alex Kaufman and his team have been first class, and we look forward to working with them over the coming season and hopefully beyond.”