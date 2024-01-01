Tribal Football
Ipswich could chase Cercle Brugge striker if Chelsea deal collapses
Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey could be seen as an alternative to Armando Broja by Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys had initially agreed a loan with a quasi obligation to buy Broja from Chelsea.

However, the deal has since stalled, which means that other targets are being considered.

According to Niewsblad Sport, Denkey is someone that Ipswich admire a great deal.

The 23-year-old Togo international is attracting interest from Lille and Real Sociedad as well.

His club are said to be seeking a minimum fee of £12.7 million, with a preference for £16.9 million.

