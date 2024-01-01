Chelsea striker Broja's Ipswich move stalls

Chelsea striker Armando Broja's move to Ipswich Town has stalled.

The Albania international's medical has raised concerns for Ipswich management.

Sky Sports says the deal is currently at a standstill as all parties consider their options.

Yesterday, after defeat at Manchester City, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was asked for an update.

He replied, "There is nothing confirmed yet, until there is confirmation, I think it is still far away.

"So until at that moment there is no reason to comment."