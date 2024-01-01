Ipswich make offer to Chelsea striker Broja

Ipswich Town are lining up a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broija.

Kalvin Phillips has joined from Manchester City on loan, while Sam Szmodics has been signed from Blackburn Rovers.

The Premier League newcomers have also agreed terms with Napoli for Jens Cajuste.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Ipswich are showing interest in Broja, 22.

The Albania international striker is expected to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes in order to gain regular game time.

Ipswich has contacted Broja's representatives to present their project and the player has received an offer.